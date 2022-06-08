Ask the Expert
Lee Co. animal shelter cuts adoption fees

Lee Co. Animal Shelter cuts adoption fees
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone looking for a furry friend should check with Lee County.

This month to help with adoptions, the Lee County Animal Shelter is making their adoption price half of what they normally charge.

The reason they’re cutting costs is to get more animals adopted, but also to make room for others needing a home.

Tiffany Malzycki works at the Lee County Animal shelter and said most of their dogs looking for a home are either strays, were given up by past owners who needed to move, or were neglected.

Tiffany Malszycki works at the Lee County Animal Shelter.
Tiffany Malszycki works at the Lee County Animal Shelter.(WALB)

“Sometimes it’s hard because we do get cruelty cases of dogs just coming in neglected but we are able to get some weight on them and find them homes,” said Malzycki.

Right now, the animal shelter houses about 50 cats and dogs. With their adoption event, male dogs now cost $60 to adopt and female dogs are $65.

Male cats are $35 and female cats are $42.50.

The cost to adopt a dog in June.
The cost to adopt a dog in June.(WALB)

″That covers spay, rabies, microchip, distemper, kennel cough and heartworm tests. We’re mainly doing this so the animals can come in and we’re able to get them healthy and get them to their forever home,” said Malzycki.

She said size is one of the biggest factors when people come to adopt, adding most people want small dogs, but those aren’t typically what the shelter gets.

No matter what size, she said they’ve always gotten good feedback.

They have about 50 dogs and cats at the Lee County Animal Shelter.
They have about 50 dogs and cats at the Lee County Animal Shelter.(WALB)

“We’ve heard a lot that shelter dogs make the best dogs they’re grateful. Whatever you get them,” said Malzycki.

This adoption event lasts until the end of June.

Albany hopes to update a majority of structures years after Hurricane Michael