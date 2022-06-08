Hot, humid and mostly dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeling like summer with the hot and humid conditions across SGA. Other than a few stray showers don’t look for any widespread cooling rain through the evening.

Almost a carbon copy tomorrow but a tad hotter and very humid as feels like readings rise to and above 100°. Rain chances remain slim but can’t rule out a few showers and thunderstorms moving in with limited coverage.

This summer-time weather pattern peaks Thursday as highs top upper 90s and feels like readings range between 100°-105°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely with rain chances rising the end of the week.

Wetter weather Friday and Saturday as a cold front slides into SGA. Not all day rain nor a washout however we get a brief break from the unseasonable hot and humid conditions. at least. Highs drop into the upper 80s low 90s while lows hold in the low 70s then upper 60s early week. Next week hotter and drier as highs top mid-upper 90s.

In the tropics, all quiet with no areas of interest for the next 5 days.

