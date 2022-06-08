Ask the Expert
Florida youth group cleans up ‘Good Life City’

Video from WALB
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A youth group full of students from Jacksonville, Florida are spending their week cleaning up Albany and Dougherty County. They’re doing that by teaming up with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful. This is their 14th time giving back to the “Good Life City”.

Jacob Woodward, the connections coordinator from the group, says it’s that history that’s kept this youth group continuously giving back.

“Our original student pastor grew up outside of Albany and so he had a connection with the city,” said Woodward.

This is the 14th time they've done this in Albany.
They’ve spent the past three days putting down storm drain markers, cleaning up the “Welcome to Albany” signs, and working in the Flint River Fresh Community Gardens.

Oscar Stone is an 8th grader. He said he wanted to make the trip to Albany with his youth group to focus on the needs of others rather than his own.

He said one of the highlights from the week has been what he called a $50 challenge.

Oscar Stone is an 8th grader in the youth group.
“We had to spend it however we like to help the community. We went downtown to find people who don’t have homes as of the current moment and we just ask them if they would like any food and we prayed for them. We’re just trying to help out as much as possible,” said Stone.

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Jwana Washington said seeing people from another state clean up another community should send a positive message to residents.

Jwana Washington is the Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director.
“It will give them the impetus to get out and help to keep their neighborhoods clean and tidy,” said Washington.

Stone said this experience has been great, but if there’s one thing he could change.

“The gnats and bugs in Georgia, it’s all just overwhelming at times.”

Their last day in Dougherty County is Friday.

A Florida youth group spent the week cleaning up the "Good Life City".
