Unlike previous mornings we actually are tracking some showers and storms that have blasted through Birmingham and now we’re heading right towards Auburn, Alabama. That big question is will this hold as it moves its way into our area. The models are split on it. Some of them show some showers moving in others just showed kind of falling apart really never making it here. Oh, let’s show you one of the models that are moving at least some clouds into the area and maybe some light rain showers in the mid morning hours, midday hours across our Northwestern communities and then we get the heating of the afternoon kickin in here. And so our southeast community has areas that have a lot more sunshine through the day we’ll have thunderstorms begin to develop a Valdosta Douglas and there’s locations there. Alright, current temperature here in Albany in the low to mid 70s. It’s rather humid to know we’ve got dew points in the upper 60s elsewhere. Valdosta Camilla, Douglas America’s multi everybody’s reporting temperatures in the 70s this morning, and so it is muggy and it’s going to heat up once again today. Now I do think there’ll be a little bit more cloud covering than what we expected yesterday. So we’ll stay in the mid 90s I don’t think we’ll see any upper 90s today but I’ll tell you what, what the humidity it’s going to feel like it’s in the upper 90s We start off mild lower 70s There will be limited a buildup of clouds mid morning to midday, near 90 By noon time and then we’ll top off at 95. And again the heat index between 95 and 100 Better rain chances arriving tomorrow via cold front at least it’s approaching. Love your full forecast in the seven day outlook coming up.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

