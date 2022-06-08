Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death

Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial...
Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with a gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 10-year-old Florida girl has been arrested more than a week after authorities say she shot and killed a woman who had gotten into a fight with her mother.

The Orlando Police Department said the girl is facing a charge of second-degree murder. She was taken into custody Tuesday and placed with a Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities say the girl’s mother was arrested last week on charges including manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Officers say the mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with the gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two are facing a slew of game animal charges.
Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges
Dr. Emmett Griswold, ATC Interim President
New Interim President appointed at ATC
It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue.
APD investigating building wire theft
Dr. Anthony Parker served as president of Albany Technical College for 27 years. During that...
Albany community remembers Albany Tech’s Dr. Anthony Parker
Pretoria Fields is gearing up to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the Good Life City.
Pretoria Fields taking produce box orders

Latest News

A gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school classroom in Uvalde,...
Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting opens up about horrific ordeal
As Americans face sticker shock, the U.S. Treasury secretary is calling on lawmakers to take...
Yellen says 'unacceptable' inflation is a global issue
The Princeton School District says they put teacher Kim Neubauer on unpaid administrative leave...
Teacher threw hockey stick at 8-year-old, mom says
The school district put the teacher on administrative leave shortly after the incident and let...
VIDEO: Teacher accused of throwing hockey stick, hitting boy in mouth