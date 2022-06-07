VSU conducts active campus shooter training

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) campus law enforcement and medical professionals performed an active shooter drill on Tuesday.

It took place in Ashley Hall and lasted several hours.

Students, faculty and staff were all notified around 10:30 a.m. by email and text that there was an active shooter on campus. They were then advised to avoid the area, lock doors and seek shelter.

The training displayed a real-life scenario of an active shooter opening fire on campus. There were a total of 19 casualties that law enforcement responded to.

This training was as real as college officials could make it.

VSU Senior Lauren Burkhalteer was one of the injured victims during Tuesday’s active shooter drill. She hopes this training keeps her alive if the real thing were to happen.

“It gave the students that participated a chance to see, ‘okay this is the response we can expect from our military over at Moody Air Force Base, this is how EMS responds, this is how Valdosta police, as well as university police, would respond in this type of situation and see that they have it under control they have a game plan if we were to ever see something like this,’” she said.

VSU Officer Tim Balch said this training is used to test their responders to know what works and what doesn’t if an active shooter is on campus.

“Communication is key. I mean, that was one of the things that they did pull away from Uvalde is that communications weren’t there. So it’s one of the things we want to work on a lot more,” Balch said.

Although this training was conducted by the university’s law enforcement, it was also a learning lesson for nursing students to get hands-on experience for emergency preparedness.

There have been 246 mass shootings so far this year. Training like this is definitely beneficial because you just never know when or where it could possibly happen again.

