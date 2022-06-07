Pretoria Fields taking produce box orders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretoria Fields is gearing up to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the Good Life City.

The brewery will be taking orders for produce boxes.

The boxes will include:

2 pounds of yellow squash

2 pounds of zucchini

2 pounds of fresh green beans

1 head of cabbage

2 pounds of red potatoes

2 pounds of Vidalia onions

2 pounds of peaches

1 pint of blackberries

Orders will be taken until June 8.

The pickup dates are June 11-12, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There is a charge for the box, which feeds to 2-3 people.

Orders can be placed here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.