Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Pretoria Fields taking produce box orders

Pretoria Fields is gearing up to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the Good Life City.
Pretoria Fields is gearing up to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the Good Life City.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretoria Fields is gearing up to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the Good Life City.

The brewery will be taking orders for produce boxes.

The boxes will include:

  • 2 pounds of yellow squash
  • 2 pounds of zucchini
  • 2 pounds of fresh green beans
  • 1 head of cabbage
  • 2 pounds of red potatoes
  • 2 pounds of Vidalia onions
  • 2 pounds of peaches
  • 1 pint of blackberries

Orders will be taken until June 8.

The pickup dates are June 11-12, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There is a charge for the box, which feeds to 2-3 people.

Orders can be placed here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Parker died Monday. (Source: WALB)
Longtime Albany Tech president passes away
The two are facing a slew of game animal charges.
Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges
Fatal wreck
1 dead in Terrell Co. fatal crash
Albany Police Department
APD: Body discovered in wooded area
The event had about 50 people
Albany ‘Wear Orange’ event attracts people from both sides of gun control debate

Latest News

Dr. Emmett Griswold, ATC Interim President
New Interim President appointed at ATC
New Interim President appointed at ATC
New Interim President appointed at ATC
High Gas Prices Driving People To Electric
High gas prices driving people to consider electric vehicles
High gas prices driving people to consider electric vehicles
High gas prices driving people to consider electric vehicles