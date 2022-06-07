Pretoria Fields taking produce box orders
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretoria Fields is gearing up to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the Good Life City.
The brewery will be taking orders for produce boxes.
The boxes will include:
- 2 pounds of yellow squash
- 2 pounds of zucchini
- 2 pounds of fresh green beans
- 1 head of cabbage
- 2 pounds of red potatoes
- 2 pounds of Vidalia onions
- 2 pounds of peaches
- 1 pint of blackberries
Orders will be taken until June 8.
The pickup dates are June 11-12, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There is a charge for the box, which feeds to 2-3 people.
Orders can be placed here.
