New Valdosta High baseball coach named

Video from WALB
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta High School has a new baseball coach this season.

The Wildcats are bringing back Coach Bart Shuman as the head baseball coach for Valdosta High School.

Shuman worked with the Wildcat Baseball program from August 1997 through June 2017.

During that time, he led the team to three region titles and two state semifinal appearances.

“Being back at VHS allows me the opportunity to teach and develop players to compete at a high level. I am extremely thankful and excited to be back coaching the Valdosta Wildcats,” Shuman said.

Dr. Janice Richardson of Valdosta High School said he is excited to see Shuman return.

