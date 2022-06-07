Ask the Expert
New Interim President appointed at ATC

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) has appointed an Interim President after the passing of Dr. Anthony Parker at the age of 69 on Monday morning.

Longtime Albany Tech president passes away
Albany community remembers Albany Tech’s Dr. Anthony Parker

Dr. Emmett Griswold will be taking over at ATC. He was appointed by Commissioner Greg Dozier with the Technical College System of Georgia.

Multiple people still remember Dr. Parker and what he meant to the community.

Scott Steiner who is the President and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System describes Dr. Parker as a beacon of hope.

”He was a champion in so many ways, but a champion for people to get an education. Whether it was their GED, Dr. Parker always had a solution for someone who was looking to advance their career, advance their life. Whether it was additional training or education. He had a way to make it happen.”

