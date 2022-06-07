Moultrie man pleads guilty to meth trafficking

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute a kilo of crystal meth in Moultrie, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Anthony Giddens, 40, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court on June 2.

He is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine.

Sentencing has not been scheduled.

“Methamphetamine has a devastating impact in our communities. Those who profit by trafficking large amounts of this highly addictive and deadly drug face the possibility of federal prosecution for their crime,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “I want to thank the Moultrie Police Department and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office for their continued efforts to prevent the distribution of methamphetamine and other harmful and illegal drugs in their community.”

Court documents state that Giddens was pulled over for a tag violation by a Moultrie police office in 2019.

“Giddens acted evasive and nervous during his exchange with the officer. Giddens also admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle and dumped a cup of marijuana blunts,” Leary’s office said in a release. “During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a large plastic bag filled with 1005.68 grams of crystal methamphetamine on the front passenger seat. A Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office drug investigator was dispatched to the scene and located a stolen pistol, a revolver, two digital scales, a large quantity of plastic baggies and $2,214 cash.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

