Hot and humid with few cooling showers

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms extended into early evening. A few strong storms popped with gusty winds and heavy rain. Overnight clearing and seasonably warm upper 60s low 70s.

Through the week a summer-time weather pattern brings heat and humidity with only a few cooling showers and thunderstorms for a few days. Keep heat safety in mind as highs top mid-upper 90s with feels like readings 100°-105°. Nights warm with lows low-mid 70s and muggy.

Look for some relief as chances of rain rise Friday ad Saturday. Not all day rain with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely however highs drop into the low 90s and lows into the upper 60s low 70s. Next week drier and hotter as highs rise back into the mid 90s.

