High gas prices driving people to consider electric vehicles

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -The cost of gas is at a record high with no end in sight. The pain at the pump is becoming too much for some that many are considering buying electric cars. The majority of the people WALB’s Alicia Lewis talked with Monday say it boils down to two things.

One is the price of an electric car and the other is how much will gas prices increase?

People at the pump say it seems that gas prices are only going up now so an electric car just makes sense. Now, although many people will consider an electric car purchase soon, another question that comes from that is, when they are ready for purchase where could they get one locally?

I called several car dealerships in the area and was only able to find one with a price tag of $87,000.

Sales of electric cars (including fully electric and plug-in hybrids) doubled in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million sales.

People at the pump gave me a price point of how high gas prices would have to be for them to consider an electric car purchase. One person told me it’s already in consideration with the current gas prices, another told me if gas prices increased to 10 dollars she would consider it.

Cheryl Love, bought her Telsa last year and says it’s the best investment she’s made to date.

“I like not having to go to a gas station anymore. I like the luxury of charging it at home, it’s very convenient and it’s definitely cheaper than gasoline. We’re just doing a round trip from Columbus, Georgia down to Tampa and it probably cost me about $25 to $30 dollars one way, where gas would have definitely cost me at least $60. I’d probably have to fill up a couple of times and I had a Hyundai Senate before,” she says.

In the next 8 to 10 years, name brands like General Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen predict that 70% of their sales will be electric cars so we may not have a choice here soon.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.