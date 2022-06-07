It’s a mild start, which happens around 70 degrees you’ll see a fair amount of sunshine with partly cloudy skies heading into the mid day hours we’ll see temperatures by then into the mid to upper 80s will top off in the low to mid 90s eroding the humidity and heat index values today. Between 95 and 100. Here normally we’ll probably take a run at that 100 degrees feel like temperature for this evening it’ll still be hot and warm 983 and then falling to 72. Tomorrow partly cloudy skies. Mornings are gonna get increasingly humid and muggy. Then we’ll cooled down a little bit as a weak front tries to move in this weekend. Temperatures in the afternoon will be spicy to say the least upper 90s Heat index values 100 to 105. There’s that relaxation in the heat that’s a seasonal high this weekend. Saturday and Sunday rain chances will be on the rise. They’ll peak Saturday and we dry out Sunday into Monday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.