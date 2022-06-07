Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Mid week heat, rain chances rise to end the week
It's a mild start, which happens around 70 degrees you'll see a fair amount of sunshine with partly cloudy skies heading into the mid day hours we'll see temper
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a mild start, which happens around 70 degrees you’ll see a fair amount of sunshine with partly cloudy skies heading into the mid day hours we’ll see temperatures by then into the mid to upper 80s will top off in the low to mid 90s eroding the humidity and heat index values today. Between 95 and 100. Here normally we’ll probably take a run at that 100 degrees feel like temperature for this evening it’ll still be hot and warm 983 and then falling to 72. Tomorrow partly cloudy skies. Mornings are gonna get increasingly humid and muggy. Then we’ll cooled down a little bit as a weak front tries to move in this weekend. Temperatures in the afternoon will be spicy to say the least upper 90s Heat index values 100 to 105. There’s that relaxation in the heat that’s a seasonal high this weekend. Saturday and Sunday rain chances will be on the rise. They’ll peak Saturday and we dry out Sunday into Monday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Parker died Monday. (Source: WALB)
Longtime Albany Tech president passes away
Fatal wreck
1 dead in Terrell Co. fatal crash
The two are facing a slew of game animal charges.
Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges
Albany Police Department
APD: Body discovered in wooded area
The event had about 50 people
Albany ‘Wear Orange’ event attracts people from both sides of gun control debate

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Hot and humid with few cooling showers
Hottest days of the season so far
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday June 6
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather