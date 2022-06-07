Disabled resident taken to hospital after fire at Albany apartment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany resident was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire Tuesday, according to city officials.

Officials said the Albany Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire in the 2800 block of Patridge Drive around 9:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, they reported seeing smoke coming from the apartment. AFD reported a neighbor went into the home to help a disabled resident get out of the apartment.

A release said the neighbor brought the disabled victim to the window as crews entered the apartment. Firefighters also assisted neighbors with removing the disabled victim from the window and into a safe area and EMS was called.

The resident was taken to the hospital.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 10:10 a.m. and it took about 150 gallons of water.

