APD investigating building wire theft

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after wiring was stolen throughout a building.

It happened at the former Mediacom building in the 500 block of Flint Avenue.

The building’s owner told police that wiring was taken throughout the building. Witnesses also told police they saw two people taking wiring from the building and stripping it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

