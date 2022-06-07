Albany youth leader takes to the roof to raise money

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Up on the roof of the New Life Preparatory School for Boys building on Tuesday was X for Boys Founder King Randall.

He has decided to camp out until he reaches his goal of $1 million to help with the school’s preparation.

Randall said it has been a long, two-and-a-half-year process of trying to start the independent school, but that it’s much needed.

King Randall is the founder of New Life Preparatory School for Boys. He said the school would be like a boarding school where students would have responsibilities for most of the day. (WALB)

“The idea came from seeing some many young men not being able to read, not having any different life skills,” he said. “Being able to work with their hands. And also a lack of real rehabilitation for our juveniles’ offenders.”

Randall said the organization has held many fundraisers in order to raise money for the school, but that the idea to camp out came from a special place.

“I went to Chicago with Pastor Brooks, who’s the rooftop pastor there,” Randall said. “He’s raised money for a community center in the most dangerous block in Chicago. And he’s raised about $12 million for just being on the roof and not coming down in the cold.”

Randall said the extreme weather would not stop him either.

“He gave me the blessing to do the same rooftop fundraiser here,” he said. “Except for he’s in the cold, I’ll be in the extreme heat. So we raised $40,000 yesterday alone. That’ll take our grand total to $200,000.”

Quelahn Randall is an X for Boys member and King Randall's brother. He said the program has helped him and others tremendously. (WALB)

Quelahn Randall is an X for Boys member and King Randall’s brother. He said on top of what the program has already taught him, he’s learning a great deal about dedicating yourself to a good cause from his brother.

“Just that bravery and that commitment to a goal has very much inspired me,” he said. “Just with the simple stuff. Just getting up and trying to make my bed. Just always trying to be productive, and always believing in myself and putting everybody else above myself.”

King Randall said the money raised will go towards renovations for the school, such as the floors, painting, and fixing up areas such as the basketball court, classrooms and cafeteria. (WALB)

King Randall said the money raised will go towards renovations for the school, such as the floors, painting, and fixing up areas such as the basketball court, classrooms and cafeteria.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.