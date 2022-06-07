Ask the Expert
Albany committee, Dougherty Co. leaders address Juneteenth celebration controversy

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany group dedicated to the Juneteenth holiday is upset that Dougherty County is hosting a competing event the same day.

About a month ago, the committee asked the Dougherty County Commission to sponsor their event.

But instead, the county decided to do its own event. On Tuesday, the Albany-Dougherty Juneteenth Committee sent a letter to county leaders expressing their displeasure.

The letter reads in part “Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Africans in America. Across the nation, this event represents unity among African Americans. To see the county administrator and county commission create a competing event misrepresents the entire spirit of what Juneteenth means and what it could mean to unify this community.”

Dougherty County leaders issued the following statement: ”The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners’ focus in deciding to host the Juneteenth celebration is to provide a commemorative day of celebration for the citizens of Dougherty County. We realize that multiple events are happening on this national holiday. With that in mind, this is a formal invitation for your organization to join us on June 18 to maximize participation and celebrate together.”

