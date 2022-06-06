Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Once dumped by Trump, Brooks seeks his endorsement again

Mo Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case...
Mo Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case for a re-endorsement by former President Donald Trump
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks is asking former President Donald Trump to back him once again in Alabama’s Senate race, a request that comes two months after a feud caused Trump to revoke his endorsement of the congressman.

Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case for Trump’s endorsement, calling himself the “Trump candidate” in the race.

Trump had initially endorsed Brooks last year, but revoked that endorsement in March.

Brooks faces Katie Britt in the June 21 runoff that will decide the GOP nomination for the seat being vacating by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck
1 dead in Terrell Co. fatal crash
Dr. Anthony Parker died Monday. (Source: WALB)
Longtime Albany Tech president passes away
Albany Police Department
APD: Body discovered in wooded area
Avis McIntyre, 69, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. June 4 leaving a house on Fletcher Street...
Update: Thomasville critical missing person found safe
The event to sign up was on Saturday, June 4th. There will be more chances to sign up.
Dougherty Co. offering free swimming lessons for kids

Latest News

The Alabama Republican Party hopes to arrange a debate between Katie Britt (left) and U.S. Rep....
State GOP hopes for Brooks, Britt debate in Senate runoff
Sen. Tom Whatley lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were...
Election returns show state senator losing by single vote
News outlets report former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris pleaded not guilty to...
Former Alabama sheriff pleads not guilty to federal charges
FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff...
Saban calls out Texas A&M for using NIL deals to buy players