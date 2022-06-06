Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Moultrie restaurant owners are facing a slew of charges after buying and reselling game animals through their eatery, according to law enforcement.

Javier Alonso, Sr. and Javier Alonso, Jr. are facing over 60 charges in total. Alonso, Sr. is facing 34 charges and Alonso, Jr. is facing 33 charges. The father and son own the Latin House.

The two have made bond and are awaiting trial in Colquitt County.

“All wildlife in Georgia belongs to the State of Georgia and our laws are set up so that everybody gets their fair limit. But when you have a group go out there that starts hunting and taking commercially, our resources can’t handle that,” said Lt. Brian Adams, Department of Natural Resources investigator.

