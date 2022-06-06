Longtime Albany Tech president passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College’s (ATC) longtime president has passed away.

Dr. Anthony Parker died Monday.

The longest-serving president of the technical college, Parker became president in 1995.

“From day one, Dr. Parker led the college with a servant’s heart whose top priority was the interest of his students,” the technical college said in a release. “During his remarkable career at Albany Technical College, Dr. Parker was committed to helping each and every student achieve greatness and realize their dreams through the power of education.”

ATC officials said Parker’s passing is not only a loss for the technical college but “also a loss for the entire Albany community and Technical College System of Georgia.”

This is a developing story.

