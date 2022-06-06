List: Juneteenth events in the WALB viewing area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June 19 marks Juneteenth. It is a day to commemorate the abolishment of slavery.

There are a number of events in the WALB viewing area to mark Juneteenth.

Albany

The 4th annual Juneteenth Festival will be Saturday, June 18. It will be at Riverfront Park, 112 N Front Street. It will be from noon till dusk. Admission is free. There will be vendors, music and kids attractions. Also part of the festival is the Gospel Explosion and the Conversation Stageplay. The Gospel Explosion event will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m., at the Albany Amphitheater. The Conversation Stageplay will be Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m., at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

Dougherty County will have a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Government Center Plaza, 222 Pine Avenue in Downtown Albany. There will be food trucks, face painting for kids, live music and more. There will also be a special performance by Rutha Harris and The Freedom Singers.

Camilla

The city will host its first annual Juneteenth Celebration Festival in downtown Camilla. The festival will be Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and on Sunday, June 19 from 1-5 p.m. The festival will be on the grounds of the Mitchell County Courthouse and Court Street.

Thomasville

A Juneteenth celebration will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, June 18. It will be from 1-5 p.m. It will be at the Douglass High School campus, 115 Forrest Street.

