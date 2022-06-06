Shower and thunderstorm chances are on the increase as we go into the early afternoon so it’s a Monday start mid 70s partly cloudy skies lemonade mid 80s and the rain chances will continue to climb to the good side here right around two o’clock. Three o’clock will be the best chance it’s going to keep our temperatures closer to the 90 degree mark. A lot of us actually stay in the upper 80s to habitat for a little bit of a change. Now for tonight’s skies will start to clear out we’ll see temperatures cool off to around 70 So not quite as muddy as this morning. But it’s only gonna get increasingly humid here and very muggy mid 70s Thursday and Fridays until frontal system calls us back into the upper 60s by next week. Monday but look at the daytime highs. A heatwave? Yeah, cool wow near 100 By Thursday feels like temperatures near 105. But rain chances will be building to likely sign on Saturday with our funnel approach coming up to 60% by Saturday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

