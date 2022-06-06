Dougherty Co. announces projects for SPLOST funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders say the request for SPLOST money is almost double what they actually have. The county is trying to divide up $36 million from the budget.

There has to be an agreement between both the City of Albany and Dougherty County because these funds are generated through sales tax. It is a revenue both the city and county split.

County Administrator Michael McCoy said they’re expecting SPLOST 8 will generate $100 million in revenue.

The county gets 36% of that. The city gets 74%.

The county plans to distribute its $36 million between 30 projects. They range from county vehicles to improving roads and city parks.

“This is a very tight budget here. We had close to $70 million in requests,” said McCoy.

One of those requests came from The Artesian Alliance, which encompasses Chehaw Park and Zoo, the Thronateeska Heritage Center, and the Flint Riverquarium. They asked for $4 million for updates.

In the proposed project list the county gave them a little less than a million dollars altogether.

The Albany Museum of Art asked the county for $2 million to help with its relocation. The county budgeted $600,000.

Commissioners did ask for a more specific breakdown of the projects. Chairman Chris Cohilas responded with generic works.

“It gives us greater flexibility within SPLOST. What we usually have done is we define the improvement generally speaking, but internally, we keep an internal budget where we anticipate spending that so we meet legal requirements,” said Cohilas.

McCoy said it is likely this project list will change after meeting with the city this month.

To view the agenda with the proposed project list, click here.

