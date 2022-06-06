Ask the Expert
DOCO budgets $30K for Juneteenth celebrations

Video from WALB
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is hosting their first celebration for Juneteenth. One they hope has a good turnout. Monday morning at the commission meeting, there was some disagreement about the amount of money that should be spent.

The overall budget for the Juneteenth celebration is $30,000, a figure almost all commissioners wanted to drop down to the $10,000 but couldn’t.

County Administrator Michael McCoy said it’s unlikely they will use all $30,000, but would rather estimate it cost more money rather than less.

With this being the first time the county has celebrated Juneteenth, McCoy said he’s excited to remember an important part of history and make it a big event.

Michael McCoy is the Dougherty County Administrator.
Michael McCoy is the Dougherty County Administrator.(WALB)

“It’s an opportunity for us to commemorate and reflect on the journey of African Americans and their freedom and equality in this country which continues today,” said McCoy.

Family activities are estimated to cost nearly $16,000. The DJ and entertainment are expected to cost $2,000, and for advertising and security, they’ve budgeted about $12,000.

County Commissioner Gloria Gaines was the first to question the cost and environment.

“I would like to propose a much scaled back more dignified commemoration. You can have the singers and you can have people coming, but it doesn’t have to be a fun celebration like the 4th of July,” said Gaines.

She motioned to adjust the budget to $10,000 dollars, and other commissioners supported her but they learned that wouldn’t be possible. So, they approved the original ask of $30,000.

“Chairman, I just want to let the board know we’ve already signed contracts above $10,000 for the activities,” said McCoy.

It will be up to the commission to decide if they want to make this an annual event.

The Juneteenth celebration will be in front of the government building Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

