Decatur County deputies investigating armed robbery in Brinson

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning in the Brinson area.

Deputies say the identity of the suspects is not known at this point, but they are believed to be white men. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a 4-door, early 2000s dark blue or black Ford F-150 with bullet hole rims.

DCSO is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

If you have information for deputies, you can reach out to investigators at the following numbers:

229-400-8027

229-400-8011

229-400-8004

The sheriff’s office posted about the armed robbery on its Facebook page around 11 a.m. Monday.

