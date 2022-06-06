Colquitt Regional Medical Center updates security measures following Tulsa shooting

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - After four people were shot and killed at a hospital in Tulsa on June 1, some hospitals in the area are updating their security efforts.

WCTV spoke with officials in Colquitt County, and they say they actually believe their security protocols are ahead of others. They also say the best preparation is to continue evolving.

While the shooting in Tulsa has renewed the need to look at hospital security and staff safety training, Colquitt Regional Medical Center says they’ve actually been planning and preparing staff in the event of an active shooter situation.

Hospital CEO Jim Matney says he does not believe you can truly predict, or prevent, something like this from happening. He says you can mitigate the damage, and he told WCTV what makes that possible for the Moultrie hospital is its security system.

It has cameras covering all of the entrances, hallways, parking lots and more. Additionally, the software utilizes a facial recognition system.

“If a person comes into our facility that we know is dangerous, then we’ve got facial recognition software that actually will allow us to track exactly where that patient is. We also installed this one button, stops it all system where we can lock the facility down,” Matney says.

The software was installed about a year ago, and it cost the hospital around $1 million. However, Matney says that kind of money is worth it for the safety of the hospital’s staff and patients if they’re ever placed in a situation where it’s needed.

Beyond the cameras, the hospital is also setting up safety measures on the campus. The staff is trained on how to handle unruly patients or guests through de-escalation techniques.

