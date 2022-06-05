Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies

In this June 19, 2004 photo Alec John Such, of Colts Neck, N.J., sits for a portrait inside his...
In this June 19, 2004 photo Alec John Such, of Colts Neck, N.J., sits for a portrait inside his second floor bathtub. Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70. The band announced Sunday, June 5, 2022 that John Such died. No details on when or how John Such died were immediately available.(M. Kathleen Kelly/NJ Advance Media via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70.

The group on Sunday announced the death of Such, the New Jersey band’s bassist from 1983 to 1994. No details on when or how Such died were immediately available. A publicist for singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi didn’t immediately respond to messages.

“He was an original,” Bon Jovi wrote in a post on Twitter. “As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band.”

Bon Jovi credited Such for bringing the band together, noting that he was a childhood friend of drummer Tico Torres and brought guitarist and songwriter Richie Sambora to see the band perform. Such had played with Sambora in a band called Message.

The Yonkers, New York-born Such was a veteran figure in the thriving New Jersey music scene that helped spawn Bon Jovi. As manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, Such booked Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones before joining the singer-songwriter’s band. He played with Bon Jovi through the group’s heyday in the 1980s.

Such departed the band in 1994, when he was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald. He later rejoined the band for its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

“When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to,” said Such at the Hall of Fame induction. “And I am only too happy to have been a part of that vision.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avis McIntyre, 69, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. June 4 leaving a house on Fletcher Street...
Update: Thomasville critical missing person found safe
Ryan Duke indicted on new charges in Ben Hill Co.
Ryan Duke indicted on new charges in Ben Hill Co.
More staff will have to put on the badge and uniform on their days off, but Coffee County Chief...
Nicholls entire police force resigns in the same week
Donalsonville alligator
Donalsonville PD captures alligator
Albany Police Department
APD: body discovered in wooded area

Latest News

The event had about 50 people
Albany ‘Wear Orange’ event attracts people from both sides of gun control debate
Dooly Co. assistant principal remembered through pond dedication
Dooly Co. assistant principal remembered through pond dedication
1 dead in Terrell Co. fatal crash
1 dead in Terrell Co. fatal crash
Albany ‘Wear Orange’ event attracts people from both sides of gun control debate
Albany ‘Wear Orange’ event attracts people from both sides of gun control debate
Philadelphia Police investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street...
3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting