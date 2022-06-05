ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is still a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as we go on into the overnight hours as disturbance works into the region. This will keep at least partly cloudy conditions into Sunday night with lows getting into the upper 60s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers early on Monday, but we will dry out before we lead to that extra chance for showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Highs for the day will be getting into the upper 80s or low 90s. Moving beyond Monday, we will see that mid-to upper-level trough begin pushing out of the region. This will then be taken over by a high-pressure system that will be working its way into the southeastern United States. Expect dry conditions mainly on Tuesday, with high temperatures trending upward from now on. Highs on Tuesday will rise into the mid-90s with lows down into the 70s for a lot of nights. Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with highs getting into the upper 90s now and triple-digit heat indices are possible. Triple-digit heat values will be possible for both Thursday and Friday as well. This is a great time to think about heat safety and make sure you’re drinking plenty of fluids taking breaks, and also staying in the shade as much as possible. There will be a small chance for showers that day as well, with a 20% chance for Wednesday and Thursday. Now as we move a little bit closer toward the next weekend, there will be a frontal system moving in, which brings a new chance for showers and thunderstorms into Southwest Georgia.

