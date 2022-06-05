APD: body discovered in wooded area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspicious death is under investigation after the Albany Police Department found a body in a wooded area.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Blaylock Street around 8:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a deceased person was spotted in a wooded area.

Investigators said the person is a 60-year-old white male.

Police closed the 1200 block of Blaylock Street while they investigate the incident.

Police are also working to contact the next of kin.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is given.

