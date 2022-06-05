Ask the Expert
1 dead in Terrell Co. fatal crash

Fatal wreck
Fatal wreck(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a crash last night in Terrell County, according to the Terrell Coroner Office.

The crash happened between 9 and 10 p.m on Betty Wise Road.

Officials said one car was involved and three people were in the car.

One person was flown to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is given.

