1 dead in Terrell Co. fatal crash

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a crash last night in Terrell County, according to the Terrell Coroner Office.

The crash happened between 9 and 10 p.m on Betty Wise Road.

Officials said one car was involved and three people were in the car.

One person was flown to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is given.

