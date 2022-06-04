Weekend looking and feeling good

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a weak front moves out of SGA, drier air filters in for the weekend. A sun/cloud mix Saturday with a few isolated showers late afternoon into early evening. Enjoy the nice break from summer-like heat as highs top upper 80s low 90s. Sunday drier with more sunshine and highs low 90s.

Next week brings a slight chance of isolated showers otherwise a mostly quiet and dry week with no significant rain. Prepare for hotter and more humid conditions as highs rise into the mid-upper 90s and feels like readings top 100°.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone One over the southern Gulf of Mexico has tropical storm force winds Friday night but still no closed low at the surface. Strengthening is expected as the system nears the Florida coast Saturday. Whether it intensifies or not the results will be the same. Flooding rainfall remains the major concern with persistent tropical downpours. Tropical storm force winds of 40mph+ will impact south Florida throughout the day. The system tracks across the Peninsula then into the western Atlantic away from the lower 48.

