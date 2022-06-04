Ask the Expert
TPD searching for critical missing person

Avis McIntyre, 69, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. June 4 leaving a house on Fletcher Street...
Avis McIntyre, 69, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. June 4 leaving a house on Fletcher Street heading towards South Pinetree.(Thomasville Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critical missing person.

Avis McIntyre, 69, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. June 4 leaving a house on Fletcher Street heading towards South Pinetree.

She was last known to be wearing an all white jumpsuit.

Police said McIntyre is a critical missing person as she suffers from dementia.

Anyone who know of McIntyre’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 or dispatch at 229-226-2101.

