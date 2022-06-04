Ask the Expert
Showers and thunderstorms chances will be off and on this week.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We hold on to a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. But we’ll all see that getting out of here once we get into that overnight period and we lose that sunshine. Temperatures for tonight. We’ll be dropping down into the upper 60s. We’ll have partly cloudy skies as the overall conditions for tomorrow on Sunday we’ll have high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine around We will also continue with a slight chance for a few showers and storms. But overall, most of Southwest Georgia will remain fairly dry. Heading into next week is where we start to see things start to shift a little bit high-pressure windows down into the region Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing easterly low-level winds to the region, but this will become more valuable as the hive moves into the Atlantic and away from the region. With this pattern. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday. We’ll have high temperatures getting into the low 90s and lows into the 70s. As we go on into the rest of the period there’ll be an upper-level trough that will shift to the east of the region. Now with that building in we will be seeing a chance for maybe some drying time for these Tuesday and Thursday. But then another channel off we’ll be bringing in showers and thunderstorms Thursday and going on into the weekend. This will make high temperatures up into the upper to lower triple digits at times. And we’ll also be seeing heat index values being relatively high due to all the excess humidity lows for this period. We’ll even be staying warm in the lower to middle 70s.

