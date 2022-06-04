Ask the Expert
Donalsonville PD captures alligator

Donalsonville alligator
Donalsonville alligator(Donalsonville Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An alligator is back in the wild after an encounter with law enforcement.

The Donalsonville Police Department captured the alligator found at a resident’s home on Friday morning, according to the agency.

The gator has been safely relocated to Silver Lake Wildlife Management Area.

Click here to view the video of the moment police captured the alligator.

