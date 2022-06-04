Donalsonville PD captures alligator

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An alligator is back in the wild after an encounter with law enforcement.

The Donalsonville Police Department captured the alligator found at a resident’s home on Friday morning, according to the agency.

The gator has been safely relocated to Silver Lake Wildlife Management Area.

Click here to view the video of the moment police captured the alligator.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.