Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist

A California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside a couch acquired through Craigslist. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California found thousands of dollars hidden inside a couch she recently got from an online listing.

Vicky Umodu said she found $36,000 in the couch she got for free from a seller on Craigslist.

Umodu found several envelopes filled with money once she got the couch home. At first, she said she didn’t realize what she had found.

“I was so excited, I was screaming, ‘It’s money,’” Umodu said.

The California woman said she did return the cash to the original owners, who told her they got rid of the couch after the recent death of a loved one.

But the owners were so grateful that they gave Umodu $2,200 as a thank you.

The family also said they ended up finding hundreds of dollars hidden around the house where the couch was located.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee
Darrell Eiland and Ernest Hudson were standing trial in connection to the shooting at Brother’s...
Verdict reached in Albany attempted assassination trial
On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a Subway in the 2000 block of E...
Armed robbery at Albany restaurant under investigation
Police said Ricky Ta’Morris Jackson, 31, is wanted in connection to the shooting death.
Update: Man wanted after another shot to death in Albany
Pictures from the crime scene from earlier this morning.
APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

Latest News

Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead after shooting outside of Iowa church
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting