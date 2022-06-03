Thomasville kids raise money for classmate with cancer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -JC Wise, Neil Wise, William Casper, and Thomas Casper are all Thomasville natives, aging from 11 to 14-years-old.

Last year, they decided to start a lemonade stand in the Wise’s backyard. It quickly turned into much more.

The lemonade stand in Thomasville, GA. (WALB)

Shelbey Wise is the mother of JC and Neil Wise.

“The amount of money that’s given because kids were out doing something was amazing,” she said. “So our kids are very fortunate. Our families are fortunate. We realize, you know, necessarily that these kids might not need to keep all that money, and they started choosing different places that they wanted to give back to.”

Finding causes to raise money for was no trouble.

More preparation for the lemonade stand. (Amy Casper)

“We’re trying to do it mostly every year to help people. We’ve done the humane society, the Treehouse,” William Casper said.

“We’ve done it for a close family friend. She passed away with cancer last year. We raised money to pay for her chemotherapy,” JC Wise added.

This year’s cause? A six-year-old girl by the name of Preslee Balalock. She attends the same elementary school as Neil and Thomas.

"Pray 4 Preslee" sign near the lemonade stand. (WALB)

In April, Preslee was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma – a rare form of cancer that mainly affects children. She will undergo 15 months of treatment – going back and forth to Jacksonville for chemo and radiation. These are just some of the things that the funds raised today help cover.

Haley Balalock is Preslee’s mother.

Preslee Balalock and her mother Haley Balalock. (WALB)

“It’s amazing to see everyone coming out from the community and supporting Preslee and our family,” she said. “I know that they do this for others in the community too, so it’s just a true testament to what good young men they are.”

Amy Casper is the mother of William and Thomas. She tells me the community support has been amazing as well.

“We’ve had a lot of people and businesses come forward to help donate,” she said. “So it’s crazy when the word gets out how many people reach out to us and ask us what can they do, how can they give.”

Since I last spoke with Casper late this afternoon, she tells me they have raised $4,800 so far with money still coming in.

