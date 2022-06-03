Steve DeVoursney announces retirement

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - This fall, Grady County will see a new era begin on the football field, as big news would come out of Cairo on Thursday.

Steve DeVoursney is retiring effective Friday, as the head coach of the Syrupmakers, a tenure that will end after seven seasons.

Coach DeVoursney was hired back in April of 2015 and won 53 games as the head man of the Makers, a tenure that also saw region titles back in 2016 and 2018.

Following a four win season in year one, DeVoursney saw six straight campaigns above .500 with two different runs to the quarterfinals.

This past season, Cairo finished 7-4, bowing out in the second round.

Overall, it has been a great run and according to DeVoursney, coaching in Cairo was the best job he ever had.

“We’ve bought, you know a bunch of stuff here since I’ve been here, I’ve got a turf field, just a lot of good things to improve your program and you know I think we’ve had some successful teams,” said DeVoursney. “We’ve been competitive every year, even through covid stuff and all of that so, a lot of good friends here, this is a special place as far as tradition and things like that so Cairo is always going to be a special place and always going to have good football teams.”

Now the search for the next head man of the Makers will begin.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.