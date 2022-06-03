Ask the Expert
Ryan Duke indicted on new charges in Ben Hill Co.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEN HILL CO., Ga. (WALB) - Ryan Duke has been indicted on six new charges in Ben Hill County, according to an indictment with the Superior Court of Ben Hill County.

Duke was charged with the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead. On May. 23, Duke was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the charge of concealing the death of another. He was found not guilty on other charges, including murder charges, by an Irwin County jury.

On Friday, Ben Hill County Superior Court released an indictment with six new charges against Duke.

The charges are:

  • Count 1: Concealing death of another
  • Count 2: Hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal
  • Count 3-4: Concealments of facts
  • Count 5-6: Tampering with evidence

Read the full indictment below:

