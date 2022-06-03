Police investigating fire at Albany motel
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a fire at an Albany motel early Friday morning.
The Albany Police Department (APD) said the fire happened at Royal Inn Motel, 821 W. Highland Avenue, around 4 a.m.
When fire crews arrived at the scene, firefighters reported heavy flames coming from one of the motel rooms, according to a release.
Guests were asked to evacuate the motel.
APD said they determined the fire was contained to one room and there was approximately $20,000 in property damages.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.