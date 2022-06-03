Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Police investigating fire at Albany motel

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a fire at an Albany motel early Friday morning.

The Albany Police Department (APD) said the fire happened at Royal Inn Motel, 821 W. Highland Avenue, around 4 a.m.

Police investigating fire at Albany motel
Police investigating fire at Albany motel(WALB)

When fire crews arrived at the scene, firefighters reported heavy flames coming from one of the motel rooms, according to a release.

Guests were asked to evacuate the motel.

APD said they determined the fire was contained to one room and there was approximately $20,000 in property damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police investigating fire at Albany motel
Police investigating fire at Albany motel(WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee
More staff will have to put on the badge and uniform on their days off, but Coffee County Chief...
Nicholls entire police force resigns in the same week
APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile
APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile
Generic image
Man dies in Berrien Co. police chase
Dontavious Hudson was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, among several other charges.
Shooting victim’s mom reacts to guilty verdicts in murder conspiracy

Latest News

Woman saved in Crisp Co. mobile home fire
Woman saved in Crisp Co. mobile home fire
Woman saved in Crisp Co. mobile home fire
Woman saved in Crisp Co. mobile home fire
Man dies in Berrien Co. police chase
Man dies in Berrien Co. police chase
Police investigating fire at Albany motel
Police investigating fire at Albany motel