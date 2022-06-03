Police investigating fire at Albany motel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a fire at an Albany motel early Friday morning.

The Albany Police Department (APD) said the fire happened at Royal Inn Motel, 821 W. Highland Avenue, around 4 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, firefighters reported heavy flames coming from one of the motel rooms, according to a release.

Guests were asked to evacuate the motel.

APD said they determined the fire was contained to one room and there was approximately $20,000 in property damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

