Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

More than 500 flights canceled over severe weather

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.
Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.(WLWT / Twitter)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airlines canceled more than 500 flights in the United States Friday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations include areas experiencing severe weather.

A tropical storm system is dumping heavy rains in south Florida, posing a threat of flooding. It prompted airlines to cancel many of the flights into and out of Key West International Airport.

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday. FlightAware says that was about 6% of all U.S. flights.

More than 400 of those flights were departing from one of the three large New York City-area airports.

Nationwide, travel delays hit more than 6,500 flights on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee
More staff will have to put on the badge and uniform on their days off, but Coffee County Chief...
Nicholls entire police force resigns in the same week
APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile
APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile
Generic image
Man dies in Berrien Co. police chase
Dontavious Hudson was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, among several other charges.
Shooting victim’s mom reacts to guilty verdicts in murder conspiracy

Latest News

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call fired
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
Car crashes into tractor-trailer in Albany accident
Car crashes into tractor-trailer in Albany accident