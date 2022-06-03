Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man dies in Berrien Co. police chase

Generic image
Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A Ray City man died after a police chase with deputies in Berrien County, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP said on Wednesday, around 2 a.m., GSP Post 13 in Tifton was requested to assist Berrien County deputies with a chase involving a 2013 Yahama motorcycle.

Before the trooper caught up with the motorcycle, it crashed while negotiating a curve on Hutchinson Parrish Road. The motorcycle left the roadway and hit a tree, GSP said.

Jason Dewayne Miller, 44, was identified as the driver. He suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee
Darrell Eiland and Ernest Hudson were standing trial in connection to the shooting at Brother’s...
Verdict reached in Albany attempted assassination trial
On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a Subway in the 2000 block of E...
Armed robbery at Albany restaurant under investigation
Police said Ricky Ta’Morris Jackson, 31, is wanted in connection to the shooting death.
Update: Man wanted after another shot to death in Albany
Pictures from the crime scene from earlier this morning.
APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

Latest News

Sen. Ossoff talks agricultural concerns with Ga farmers
Sen. Ossoff talks agricultural concerns with Ga farmers
DFCS, GBI to host child safety event at Chehaw Park
DFCS, GBI to host child safety event at Chehaw Park
Teen slapped by Popeye's manager hires an attorney
Teen slapped by Popeye's manager hires an attorney
WALB
Albany non-profit launches ‘wear orange’ campaign