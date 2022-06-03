James Lee tabbed to lead Wildcats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to begin later this year on the hardwood over in Titletown, as the Valdosta High School boys basketball team will be under new management.

A program making the jump to 7A for the first time ever, and the Cats will be led by a man who is very familiar to the Good Life City.

That man is former Monroe standout James Lee, who was a four-year letterman for the Golden Tornadoes back in the day.

Lee has been with the Cats since 2018 and was most recently the head varsity assistant last season, part of a program that saw a region title in two of the past three seasons.

Now, Lee has been tabbed to lead this program and take it to new heights, something Lee says he is more than ready for.

“You know for me, I just really wanted to have some continuity you know with what we had going on. I felt like I was highly capable of continuing the success that we’ve had so it definitely meant a lot to me to be able to stick around with my kids and continue to build on this foundation that we have started,” said Lee. “I had a really good upbringing when it comes to basketball and knowledge and I feel like it definitely has supported me in my coaching career and I look to bring that same passion down to Titletown and hopefully get that basketball culture up there along with the ranks of the Buford’s and the Grayson’s and have you know, two high level programs in football and basketball kind of coinciding with each other in the same building.”

A lot of excitement for the Cats and the guys will be in Albany for some summer ball in the next couple of weeks.

