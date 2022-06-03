Gun sellers aware of sketchy buyers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The store manager at Dawson Road Pawn Shop, Ryan Ellsworth, says gun sales are up, but they say they’ve been up for the past few years. This is also being seen nationally.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated $18.5 million in sales in 2021, second only to 2020′s $21 million in sales.

Ellsworth says he thinks the number has been higher over the past few weeks because people’s fear of losing their rights.

“They start talking about taking laws and things in different aspects. Taking our rights away,” he said.

On WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 hear about the current state of gun sales in Albany and what Ryan Ellsworth (in video) says about him potentially selling guns to the wrong people. Posted by Anthony Bordanaro WALB on Friday, June 3, 2022

SOWEGA Rising, an activism non-profit says the laws the President proposed do not take rights away. Sherrell Byrd says they’re trying to put in systems that would treat a gun similar to a car.

“Personally, I think our country needs to make it as least accessible to purchase a gun. We have to go a lot just to purchase a vehicle, right?” Byrd said.

Current background check requirements to sell a gun go through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives or ATF program.

When you buy a gun, you submit paperwork and the gun seller receives a green, yellow or red type classification.

Ryan Ellsworth says he denies gun sales if someone acts fishy (WALB)

“If it’s green, you fill out your paperwork, you leave today. If it’s red, you don’t leave with a gun.”

Ellsworth referenced the timeline the alleged shooter in Texas had between buying two rifles and ammunition. He says in his experience, this is something that would usually throw up a yellow flag and cause a four to five-day delay in the possible sale of the guns.

Ellsworth says when you try to buy a gun and could come up green in the system, you still have to act responsibly or he will deny your sale.

“If you’re in here and you’re acting really wrong. In the manner of you saying things that aren’t right. You are saying things that are possible, you might be going to do something wrong. We can stop that sale,” Ellsworth said.

Eddy Greene at Mega Pawn in Leesburg says that he has to be extra careful with transactions as lots of guns are being sold, and increasingly online.

“When you come in and someone sends in 10 different guns and people are not necessarily customers of the store. It stands out,” Greene said.

The alleged Uvalde, Texas shooter was 18-years-old. WALB’s Anthony Bordanaro asked Ellsworth if 18 is the right age to buy a gun.

“Where we live, we have kids shooting when they’re really young. They came up doing that. It’s hard when you’re used to something for so long and all of a sudden you start getting threatened that you’re not going to be able to do that for any longer,” Ellsworth said.

He says he doesn’t see a rush at 18-years-old to buy guns.

“I don’t see these guys running at 18. Like ‘I’m 18, my right of passage is to get a gun,” Greene said.

Greene says he’s sensitive to people who would want to raise the age.

“You know, they’ve got to do something, but I personally don’t have a problem with it. If someone did, I certainly understand on that angle too,” Greene said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.