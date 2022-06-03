GSW hosts Little Canes Camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Americus, the diamonds have been busy on the campus of GSW this week as the Canes baseball and softball programs hosted round number one of their Little Canes Camp.

Over 130 young stars showing up to camp to learn the basics and just have fun, a week designed to grow the games up in Americus and the Canes believe they are doing just that.

“You know we had the opportunity this morning to take them through the hitting facility and the locker room and just seeing the look on their eyes and faces when they go in there, I think it’s something special to where hopefully as we continue along people within this community, the kids talk about wanting to play at Georgia Southwestern one day and hopefully some of them can end up here, I don’t know, ten, fifteen years from now,” said GSW head baseball coach Josh McDonald. “It’s always good for us to have the opportunity to give the kids within the community a chance to come out and play baseball.”

“Myself and Coach McDonald with baseball, we decided we would start doing our camps together and that also really helped because we have a lot of brothers and sisters out here, so we’ve got the brothers over at baseball and the sisters over here at softball and it’s been great,” said HSW head softball coach Nicki Levering. “We’re really trying to you know, grow softball in the South Georgia area and help get some of this talent exposed and just try to teach them the right fundamentals and also to have fun.”

A great week and the camp will return for round two on July 19th.

