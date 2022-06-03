Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GSW hosts Little Canes Camp

A camper shows her skills at the plate during the Little Canes Camp at GSW
A camper shows her skills at the plate during the Little Canes Camp at GSW(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Americus, the diamonds have been busy on the campus of GSW this week as the Canes baseball and softball programs hosted round number one of their Little Canes Camp.

Over 130 young stars showing up to camp to learn the basics and just have fun, a week designed to grow the games up in Americus and the Canes believe they are doing just that.

“You know we had the opportunity this morning to take them through the hitting facility and the locker room and just seeing the look on their eyes and faces when they go in there, I think it’s something special to where hopefully as we continue along people within this community, the kids talk about wanting to play at Georgia Southwestern one day and hopefully some of them can end up here, I don’t know, ten, fifteen years from now,” said GSW head baseball coach Josh McDonald. “It’s always good for us to have the opportunity to give the kids within the community a chance to come out and play baseball.”

“Myself and Coach McDonald with baseball, we decided we would start doing our camps together and that also really helped because we have a lot of brothers and sisters out here, so we’ve got the brothers over at baseball and the sisters over here at softball and it’s been great,” said HSW head softball coach Nicki Levering. “We’re really trying to you know, grow softball in the South Georgia area and help get some of this talent exposed and just try to teach them the right fundamentals and also to have fun.”

A great week and the camp will return for round two on July 19th.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee
More staff will have to put on the badge and uniform on their days off, but Coffee County Chief...
Nicholls entire police force resigns in the same week
APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile
APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile
Generic image
Man dies in Berrien Co. police chase
Dontavious Hudson was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, among several other charges.
Shooting victim’s mom reacts to guilty verdicts in murder conspiracy

Latest News

Steve DeVoursney looks on during a Cairo football practice
Steve DeVoursney announces retirement
Valdosta announced James Lee as the new head coach of the boys basketball program
James Lee tabbed to lead Wildcats
Sumter County High School basketball star Khyric Davis just signed his National letter intent...
Sumter Co. basketball star signs with South Georgia State College
Overall, the chance to go up against some of South Georgia’s best is essential as many of these...
Calhoun Co. basketball host summer league games