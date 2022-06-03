Gray Television talks new developments for state-of-the-art studio in Atlanta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gray Television, Inc., the owner of WALB, recently announced it has entered into a long-term agreement with NBCUniversal Media, LLC, which will lease and operate new state-of-the-art studio facilities at Gray’s Assembly Atlanta development in metropolitan Atlanta.

On Friday, Justin Campbell, Gray TV’s Director of Studio Operations, joined WALB’s Jim Wallace to talk about the new state-of-the-art studios.

“Assembly Studios is very exciting news, not only in Atlanta but all across Georgia for the growth of the film industry,” said Wallace.

Gray Television talks new developments for the state-of-the-art studio in Atlanta. (Gray Television)

“Absolutely. It is a very exciting time to be involved in the film industry in Georgia. And specifically with Gray Television, as we announce this partnership with NBC/Universal. There has never been within the industry a larger demand for content than what exists right now. And so what we are doing at Assembly Studios is providing first-class facilities for a company like NBC/Universal, one of the largest content generators in the world, to come in here and create whatever they would like. And utilize the resources that Georgia can provide for that,” said Campbell.

“And you are building a huge studio. Can you talk about the scope that is being built right now in Doraville, just north of Atlanta?” Wallace asked.

“You know, it’s a 135-acre complex in total. The backbone and the signature piece of which is a 43-acre studio complex known as Assembly Studios. The entirety of the complex will be known as Assembly Atlanta. Assembly Studios will serve as the backbone. And when the entire development is done, we’ll have a mixed-use retail space with boutique hotels, restaurants, conference centers, a public park, and an entertainment venue. You name it. Assembly Atlanta is going to have a little bit of everything.”

“People used to talk about Hollywood, but now Georgia seems to be what you see at the end of a lot of film projects that are coming out right now. And hopefully in the future even more,” Wallace said.

Oh, absolutely. Georgia has done this through the incentive, the bipartisan support we’ve had, and the incredible resources that Georgia can provide. And you know Georgia aesthetically has such diversity in its locations., which is why you see the success we have. Savannah, we have the greater Atlanta area. We have places like Senoia, where shows like the Walking Dead have had such success. And I think that’s a testament to what Georgia has become in the film industry. It’s been everybody rowing the boat in the same direction to build off this incentive and create this infrastructure of local workers, local jobs. That’s made it such a success. And something that Assembly Atlanta, when we are complete, within the studio complex, we are going to have close to 4000 permanent jobs,” Campbell said.

