We are waking up pretty mild this morning low to mid 70s. We’re gonna heat up almost as fast as yesterday but today we have that chance of showers and storms coming in the afternoon and it looks like it’s gonna come up to about 50% at 5pm. So shower and storm chances on the good side and some of these storms could pass a little bit of a punch. There was a marginal risk for severe storms mainly north and west of Douglas over towards Moultrie and Thomasville that’s a 5% chance of damaging wind gusts so far this evening, scattered thunderstorms through 11pm at 777 will level off around 70. As we start off tomorrow morning, the rain chances slight tomorrow we drop it on Sunday bring it back to the scatter side on Monday and we kind of lose those rain chances next week. And that’s not good because it is going to get awfully hot next week. nice mild feel in the morning hours this weekend and then muggy next week. And here comes the heat it’s on gonna stretch towards 100 Thursday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

