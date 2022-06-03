Albany first responders expand mental health resources

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First responders see almost every emergency situation you can imagine – moments when people are most desperate: like when their home burns down or when they suffer serious injuries.

That’s why the Professional Fire Fighters of Albany created a support group that will bring in outside resources.

Steven Gilmer, Professional Fire Fighters Vice President, said first responder jobs are one of the best jobs to have, but it comes with a lot of mental health triggers.

“There’s so much reward with it, but one of the things they don’t teach you in training and in school is the fact that one day you’re going to come across something that’s going to mentally affect you,” he said. “On a firefighter level, a lot of what we see is people losing everything. A lot of that takes a toll on us.”

The Professional Fire Fighters plans to grow the support group with more training courses and outside resources. (WALB)

Gilmer said his organization saw a need -- specifically in South Georgia, for mental health support.

He himself has experienced a lack of resources through the employee assistance program that is provided by the fire department.

“The fact that there was no real outsource of ways to be able to go out and express emotions. A lot of people, they bottle everything up inside,” he said. “They try to treat it their own way either through isolation, alcohol or drugs or whatever they can try to ease the mental images on their mind and the depression that they’re suffering and it just creates an overbroad spectrum of disaster.”

Gilmer is hoping the support group will alleviate mental health issues throughout the first responder community. (WALB)

Gilmer added studies show that 70 to 80% of first responders would open up more about their mental health issues if there was a local support group available.

The first responder’s support alliance will provide peer mental support and outside professional mental health providers. It has also partnered with out-of-state mental health facilities, just in case a first responder doesn’t get enough help locally.

Jennifer King, a professional licensed counselor, has seen firsthand how mental health impacts first responders as she has worked with them for seven years.

“They see some horrible things and put their lives on the line for the community and so, they just need to be supported,” she said.

King said a lot of issues cause mental health issues including how quickly first responders can speak with a professional therapist.

“One of the biggest problems is availability and getting people in fast when they need it, so hopefully with this program and getting counselors on board to be on call, it will give the first responders an opportunity to get the help immediately,” she said.

King also said besides the lack of resources, toxic masculinity also plays a role in first responders staying silent about their mental health issues.

King is working with other therapists to ensure first responders are taken care of through the support group. (WALB)

“I think it’s just the stigma around mental health. It has nothing to do with how tough you are or how good you are at your job. This is a resource that I think is really needed in the community, especially with first responders,” She said.

Gilmer said he wants any first responder in Dougherty and surrounding countries to feel comfortable speaking up and asking for help.

“We’re looking to just try and give first responders the opportunity to open up and not be afraid to admit they’re struggling,” he said.

The support group’s first mental health course training is on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

