4 former FDNY firefighters die of 9/11-related illnesses within 4 days, department says

From left to right, former FDNY members Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and...
From left to right, former FDNY members Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and Jack McCauley.(FDNY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - Four New York firefighters died from Sept. 11-related illnesses over a four-day period at the end of May.

The New York City Fire Department announced the deaths of Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and Jack McCauley. All four firefighters were retired.

The department did not detail their exact ailments but said all four men suffered from long-term illnesses that affected first responders who worked the scene of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Exposure has been linked to a range of health conditions, including acute traumatic injuries, cancers like lymphoma and leukemia, and respiratory diseases.

The fire department said to date, they have lost 287 members to Sept. 11-related illnesses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

