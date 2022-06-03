Ask the Expert
19-year-old charged with murder of pregnant woman at motel, police say

Deputies released new information about the death of a pregnant woman at the Days Inn on Roper Mountain Road in Greenville County.
By WHNS staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 19-year-old man is facing murder charges for the shooting death of a pregnant woman at a South Carolina motel last week.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Katherine Calloway called 911 on May 26, stating she had been shot multiple times at a Days Inn motel.

Calloway was rushed to the hospital but died the next day. Arrest warrants revealed she was 12 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

Michael Unique Washington Jr., 19, is charged with murder, death of a child in utero during the...
Michael Unique Washington Jr., 19, is charged with murder, death of a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

On Thursday, one week after the shooting, deputies arrested 19-year-old Michael Unique Washington Jr. in connection to the crime. He was charged with murder, death of a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held without bond.

Deputies are still investigating a motive for the murder, but they said they do not believe Washington knew the victim before they met that night at the motel.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

