Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

One Albany, Inc. awards 4 high school grads with scholarships toward college

One Albany, Inc. awards 4 high school grads with scholarships toward college
One Albany, Inc. awards 4 high school grads with scholarships toward college(One Albany, Inc. Facebook)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four high school graduates will receive a scholarship toward college with the help of an Albany organization.

On Saturday, June 18, One Albany, Inc. will award these students $500 each toward their college tuition and fees for the Fall 2022 semester. The scholarship banquet will be at Albany State University West Campus Student Center, C-252.

The students awarded will be:

  • Amari Cody, Westover High School
  • Ashleigh Johnson, Westover High School
  • Dayla Fritts, Dougherty High School
  • DeAnna Cunningham, Westover High

The organization says it is their hope that our organization continues to grow in partnerships and supporters so that we can increase the number of scholarship recipients we award each year.

To RSVP for the event and for ways to support this annual initiative, along with other forthcoming events, please contact OneAlbanyStrong@gmail.com.

All donations and/or in-kind gifts are welcomed.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee
Darrell Eiland and Ernest Hudson were standing trial in connection to the shooting at Brother’s...
Verdict reached in Albany attempted assassination trial
On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a Subway in the 2000 block of E...
Armed robbery at Albany restaurant under investigation
Police said Ricky Ta’Morris Jackson, 31, is wanted in connection to the shooting death.
Update: Man wanted after another shot to death in Albany
Pictures from the crime scene from earlier this morning.
APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

Latest News

APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile
APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile
APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile
APD searching for missing Sylvester juvenile
WALB
Organization raising awareness to Celiac Disease
WALB
Albany city leaders tackle growing littering problem