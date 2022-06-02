One Albany, Inc. awards 4 high school grads with scholarships toward college

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four high school graduates will receive a scholarship toward college with the help of an Albany organization.

On Saturday, June 18, One Albany, Inc. will award these students $500 each toward their college tuition and fees for the Fall 2022 semester. The scholarship banquet will be at Albany State University West Campus Student Center, C-252.

The students awarded will be:

Amari Cody, Westover High School

Ashleigh Johnson, Westover High School

Dayla Fritts, Dougherty High School

DeAnna Cunningham, Westover High

The organization says it is their hope that our organization continues to grow in partnerships and supporters so that we can increase the number of scholarship recipients we award each year.

To RSVP for the event and for ways to support this annual initiative, along with other forthcoming events, please contact OneAlbanyStrong@gmail.com.

All donations and/or in-kind gifts are welcomed.

